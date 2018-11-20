PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Monday refused to back British Prime Minister Theresa May on several amendments to the finance bill, casting doubt over the party’s parliamentary alliance with the ruling party.

London-based Bridgepoint has hired Lazard to conduct a review of Dorna, the Spanish holding company behind MotoGP, in anticipation of a sale next year.

The English Football League on Monday signed a 595 million pound ($764.87 million) five-year domestic broadcasting contract with Sky Sports.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said that her Brexit deal provided “the certainty business needed”, as she stepped up efforts to win public support for the withdrawal agreement.