PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 21

Boris Johnson puts tax breaks for high earners on back burner on.ft.com/35kmHFe

Private equity-led group to buy UK life sciences company for 3 bln stg on.ft.com/37lkOtT

HSBC set to replace investment banking chief on.ft.com/35mrxlq

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that if Conservative Party wins election on Dec 12 they will raise the threshold for National Insurance payroll tax to 12,500 pounds ($15,487) a year.

Private equity groups Cinven, Astorg and world’s third-biggest sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will buy KKR & Co Inc’s owned LGC Group for about 3 billion pounds ($3.88 billion), people close to the matter said.

HSBC Holdings PLC is planning to announce replacement for its investment bank head Samir Assaf as part of company’s restructuring plan.