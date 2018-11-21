PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May is exploring “technological” solutions to maintain a soft border in Ireland in place of a contentious backstop plan, to appease some Conservative Eurosceptic ministers.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday said that it will “of course” vote against the British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in parliament next month, casting further doubts on its alliance with the Conservative party.

French carmaker Renault SA on Tuesday appointed an interim leadership following the arrest of its boss Carlos Ghosn this week in Japan. Thierry Bolloré, the current chief operating officer, will become the deputy chief executive and Philippe Lagayette, its lead independent director, will assume the role of interim chairman.

Britain’s Pension Protection Fund is expected to lodge a claim of 305 million pounds ($390.00 million) with Johnston Press Plc’s administrators amid concern that its pension scheme was not treated appropriately when the newspaper group went into administration. ($1 = 0.7820 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)