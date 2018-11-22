PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monzo vies for grant to launch business banking service on.ft.com/2zjOLuY

EU hails 'good progress' on finalising Brexit treaty on.ft.com/2S9hCJn

Facebook appeals against UK fine over Cambridge Analytica on.ft.com/2BpAHS8

Overview

British app-only bank Monzo said it would enter the race to win a chunk of 775 million pounds ($990.14 million) in grants, which is up for sale for smaller lenders in Britain.

Britain and the European Union made “good progress” on Brexit talks at Theresa May’s meeting with European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU commission said on Wednesday.

Facebook Inc appealed against a 500,000 pound fine from the UK Information Commissioner’s Office over a massive data leak to Cambridge Analytica, arguing that British data were not shared with the firm. ($1 = 0.7827 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)