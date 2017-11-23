PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monarch's administrators win airport slots battle on.ft.com/2jhHh2v

Aston Martin posts first year of profit for a decade on.ft.com/2jfY7yO

Uber faces investigations by regulators over massive data breach on.ft.com/2jgwvcQ

Overview

Monarch’s administrators have won their legal battle over rights to the airline’s most valuable assets, allowing them to raise capital by selling their take-off and landing slots at London Gatwick and Luton.

Aston Martin has reported four consecutive quarters of profitability for the first time since it was sold by Ford in 2008, paving the way for a potential stock market listing in 2019.

The regulatory fallout for Uber Technologies Inc after it failed to disclose a massive data breach began to emerge on Wednesday, as regulators in the UK, United States and Italy said they were opening investigations, presenting the latest challenge for the company as it tries to move on from a string of crises. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)