PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

BlackRock Inc has appointed Geraldine Buckingham as chair and head of Asia Pacific effective from February, succeeding Ryan Stork who becomes deputy global chief operating officer based in New York.

The head of SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund Rajeev Misra has said he does not worry about overpaying when investing in India’s tech start-ups, because its multibillion-dollar bets will pay off as mobile internet use booms.

Robotics group Kuka AG said it is in talks to remove its chief executive Till Reuter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)