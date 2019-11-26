PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Uber loses licence to operate in London on.ft.com/37Mvkum

Mike Ashley to change name of Sports Direct to Frasers on.ft.com/35DKccB

Top Westpac executives step down over money-laundering scandal on.ft.com/2QR6yTR

Former Qatari PM wanted to be 'special gulf guy' for Barclays, court hears on.ft.com/34v63Tv

Overview

Uber Technologies Inc lost its London license to carry paying passengers on Monday for the second time in last two years.

Britain’s Sports Direct International Plc announced on Monday that it is rebranding itself as Frasers Group from next month.

Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer has resigned amid a money-laundering scandal.

Former Barclays PLC executive Roger Jenkins told a fraud trial over undisclosed payments by the bank during the credit crisis on Monday that Qatar wanted to be the bank’s “special” Gulf partner in 2008.