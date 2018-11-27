PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Trump says Brexit deal may damage UK-US trade on.ft.com/2BAGdBj

- May urges cabinet to get out and sell Brexit deal on.ft.com/2BzMCNi

- UK watchdog says $2.2 billion PayPal-iZettle merger threatens competition on.ft.com/2By6rnS

Overview

- U.S. President Donald Trump criticized British Prime Minister Teresa May’s Brexit deal on Monday and said that it would benefit the European Union and damage Britain’s ability to trade with the United States.

- May pleaded with her cabinet to sell Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the EU ahead of a crucial Dec. 11 vote in parliament.

- Britain’s competition watchdog raised concerns about the merger of PayPal and iZettle, and said that the tie-up between the U.S. payments company and the Swedish start-up could push up prices and reduce services.