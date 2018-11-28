PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An open skies aviation agreement, which is close to being finalised between the U.S. and UK, will fall short of the current EU arrangements but will protect British carriers from ownership problems after Brexit.

- The World Trade Organization member nations backed Britain’s continuing membership in the 47-country Government Procurement Agreement on Tuesday, a deal that opens up a nation’s public contracts to foreign bidders.

- The British government will formulate new legislation that will force limited partnerships to maintain a link to the UK and be registered via an official supervised agent, to tighten rules around companies that are blamed for facilitating “money-laundering”.

Ovo Energy said on Tuesday Ofgem has appointed the company to take over Spark Energy's 290,000 customer accounts as well as its staff in Scotland and England after it purchased Spark's operating company.