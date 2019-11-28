PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had started talks with its workers for previously announced job cut plan that involves up to 3,000 job cuts and is planning to cut 1,000 jobs in UK, upto 1,600 jobs in Netherlands and 350 elsewhere.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on course to win a majority of 68 in UK’s Dec. 12 general election, according to a model from pollsters YouGov.

Barclays PLC has cut pension allowance of its chief executive Jes Staley following criticism by industry investors for high execuive pensions policy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)