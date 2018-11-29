PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Theresa May concedes any Brexit will leave UK worse off on.ft.com/2BDK3cN

- Labour’s McDonnell says second Brexit vote is inevitable on.ft.com/2BCQlJQ

- Airbus says Brexit deal would revive its UK investment plans on.ft.com/2BDtjCH

Overview

- British PM Theresa May conceded on Wednesday that any form of Brexit would leave Britain worse off as UK government economists calculated that Britain would be 3.9 per cent worse off in 15 years’ time than if it had remained in the EU in the unlikely event that May’s negotiated deal was approved by MPs.

- Labour’s finance chief John McDonnell has predicted that a second EU referendum is “inevitable” in comments as May struggles to muster enough support to get her Brexit “withdrawal agreement” through the House of Commons in December.

- European aerospace group Airbus said on Wednesday that it had “nothing new” invested in the UK over the past year amidst uncertainty over Brexit terms.