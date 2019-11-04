PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Saudi Aramco launches long-awaited IPO

Overview

Saudi Arabia’s giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the world’s biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s upstart Brexit Party, said on Sunday he would not stand in next month’s election, choosing instead to campaign countrywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU divorce deal.

KPMG plans to cut about 65 of its 635 UK partners by Christmas following a review of individual performance, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)