PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

GAM Holding AG has rebuffed an offer from Schroders Plc to sell its Systematic division, which handles the Swiss money manager’s Cantab quantitative hedge fund unit, as it looks to sell its overall business.

Weight Watchers International Chief Executive Mindy Grossman said the company’s business in Britain was not at par with some other countries, as she made a commitment to improve performance in the UK.

British Steel is considering making a bid for US-based Johnstown Wire Technologies, which makes carbon and alloy wires, as its first step into the U.S. manufacturing industry.