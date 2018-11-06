PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Carlyle scales back UK investments over Brexit uncertainty on.ft.com/2F2HaG8

Tyremaker Michelin to close Dundee plant on.ft.com/2FevYqm

Bird kicks off electric scooter trial in London's Olympic Park on.ft.com/2F2Ir0c

Overview

David Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group LP, said the private equity firm is cutting down on investment in the UK as it leaves the EU, citing uncertainty over the terms of Brexit.

French tyre maker Michelin said on Monday it would close its Dundee site in the United Kingdom in 2020, which employs 845 workers, due to competition from low-cost, entry-level products from Asia.

Electric scooter rental startup Bird has launched a fleet of scooters at the Olympic Park in London, despite little indication that legalising electric scooters on roads is a priority for the UK government. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)