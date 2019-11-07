PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Tom Watson stands down as Labour deputy leader and MP

Johnson vows ‘moderate’ government at campaign launch

Virgin Media to ditch BT mobile network for Vodafone

Tom Watson, deputy leader of Britain’s Labour Party, said on Wednesday, he is standing down from both his frontline position and parliament at the forthcoming general election.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched his general election campaign with a promise to deliver Brexit by January, to champion Britain’s free market economy and to preside over a “moderate and compassionate” government.

Britain’s Virgin Media is ditching BT Group’s mobile network for rival Vodafone Group Plc from late 2021 in a five-year deal that will allow it to launch new services such as 5G to its more than 3 million customers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)