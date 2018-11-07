PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
UK's WH Smith was mystery would-be buyer of Barnes & Noble
German manufacturer to close two UK plants
UK must tighten regulation of Facebook, says data watchdog
Overview
British books, newspaper and stationery seller WH Smith neared a deal to buy U.S. book store chain Barnes & Noble earlier this year, before withdrawing the offer in June.
German auto parts maker Schaeffler AG said on Tuesday it will shut two UK factories, adding that Britain’s planned departure from the EU had been a factor.
Information commissioner Elizabeth Denham told MPs that the UK must tighten its regulation on Facebook Inc after the ICO investigated how the company leaked data to Cambridge Analytica.
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler