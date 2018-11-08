PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Persimmon boss at centre of pay storm to leave company on.ft.com/2AThrw2

Toshiba set to liquidate UK nuclear arm NuGen on.ft.com/2ARYUjt John Lewis chairman to step down in 2020 on.ft.com/2AUvr8N

Overview

British housebuilder Persimmon Plc on Wednesday said Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn is stepping down at the company’s request, amid criticism over his pay.

Toshiba Corp dealt a blow to plans to build a new nuclear plant in Moorside, England, as all avenues to sell its British nuclear unit NuGen were exhausted and it is now looking to liquidate the arm.

Britain’s Waitrose supermarket owner John Lewis Partnership announced on Wednesday its Chairman Charlie Mayfield will step down in 2020, but will oversee the succession process.