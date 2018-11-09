PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 9

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Martin Sorrell closes in on second deal since leaving WPP

SSE and NPower say merger to be delayed due to price cap

KPMG acts to avert 'conflicts of interest' of consulting

Overview

WPP Plc founder Martin Sorrell is in advanced talks to buy U.S.-based digital advertising company MightyHive, months after leaving WPP and starting a new marketing firm S4 Capital.

Energy suppliers SSE Plc and Innogy SE on Thursday announced that the planned merger between retail arm of SSE and Innogy’s Npower would be delayed, after Britain’s regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.

Accounting firm KPMG on Thursday announced it would phase out consulting services, including work on restructuring, M&A and IT advice, provided to audit clients, amid calls for the Big Four to be broken up.