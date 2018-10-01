PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May stands by Brexit blueprint after fresh Johnson attack on.ft.com/2P24FQe

Paris set to triumph as Europe's post-Brexit trading hub on.ft.com/2P1tigb

Philip Hammond to announce shakeup of apprenticeship levy on.ft.com/2P1wOqT

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May stood by her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit on the first day of the Conservatives’ annual conference, after ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson launched a fresh attack against her plan to leave the European Union.

Some of the world’s biggest financial firms are preparing for life after Brexit by moving their EU operations away from London to Paris, with BlackRock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & CO set to join Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc in the group favouring the French capital as the financial trading hub for continental Europe.

British finance minister Philip Hammond will say in his speech to the Conservative party conference on Monday that big employers will be allowed to hand up to a quarter of their apprenticeship levy funds to businesses within their supply chains, in an effort to improve workplace-based training. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)