PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday it hired Target Corp’s Mark Tritton as its chief executive officer.

- Unite union said on Wednesday that Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co has ended night shifts at its plant in Sunderland.

- Barclays’ former finance director Chris Lucas would have been criminally charged over the bank’s two emergency fundraisings if he were not too ill to stand trial, a London fraud trial heard on Wednesday.