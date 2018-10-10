PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Aviva ousts chief as it cites need for 'new leadership' on.ft.com/2Ec86my

Dyson moves into hair styling products on.ft.com/2EaGm1I

Google appeals against EU's record €4bn Android fine on.ft.com/2EbcfqU

BoE's Broadbent says government could stop issuing debt linked to RPI on.ft.com/2E7NrjG

Overview

Aviva is replacing Mark Wilson as its chief executive after almost six years, citing a need for “new leadership.”

British vacuum-cleaner maker Dyson is attempting to expand its presence in personal care technology with the launch of a new hair-styling product.

Alphabet Inc’s Google challenged the European Union’s record 4 billion euro ($4.60 billion) Android fine, just hours after EU antitrust enforcer Margrethe Vestager said she is looking into claims that “false comparison shopping sites” appeared in the company’s shopping service.

The UK government could stop issuing debt linked to the RPI measure of inflation without serious disruption to the gilt market, according to Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent. ($1 = 0.8695 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)