PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- James Murdoch buys stake in Vice Media on.ft.com/2omRdyz

- Ray-Ban billionaire Del Vecchio to lift stake in Mediobanca on.ft.com/2OBHCP1

- Dyson cancels electric car project on.ft.com/2omJHUp

Overview

- James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems has agreed to buy a minority stake in Vice Media Group, according to people briefed on the deal.

- Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio is planning to lift his stake in Mediobanca over 10% and push for the investment bank to revamp its strategy, according to people briefed on the matter.

- British inventor James Dyson has cancelled his plan to build an electric car as the project was not commercially viable.