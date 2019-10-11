Company News
October 11, 2019 / 12:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- James Murdoch buys stake in Vice Media on.ft.com/2omRdyz

- Ray-Ban billionaire Del Vecchio to lift stake in Mediobanca on.ft.com/2OBHCP1

- Dyson cancels electric car project on.ft.com/2omJHUp

Overview

- James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems has agreed to buy a minority stake in Vice Media Group, according to people briefed on the deal.

- Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio is planning to lift his stake in Mediobanca over 10% and push for the investment bank to revamp its strategy, according to people briefed on the matter.

- British inventor James Dyson has cancelled his plan to build an electric car as the project was not commercially viable.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below