PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ireland enters green bond market with €3bn sale on.ft.com/2CDhle1

Financial Conduct Authority unveils no-deal Brexit plan for EU finance firms on.ft.com/2EcpOWW

Theresa May launches plan for crackdown on ethnic pay gap on.ft.com/2Cas52z

German braking specialist Knorr-Bremse sets final offer price of €80 a share on.ft.com/2C7dvss

Overview

Ireland has sold a 3 billion euro ($3.46 billion) green bond, making it one of just a handful of nations to enter the niche market for environmental finance.

The Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday outlined detailed plans for the oversight of EU financial services firms with operations in Britain, stepping up its preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Large companies would have to report the pay gap between staff of different ethnicities according to a proposal by UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse, which is set to begin trading on the Frankfurt stock market this Friday, has set the final offer price for shares in its IPO at 80 euros per share.