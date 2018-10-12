PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May briefed her inner cabinet on Thursday evening that a historic Brexit deal is close.

Patisserie Valerie is on the brink of collapse after the British café chain’s owner, Patisserie Holdings warned on Thursday it would be unable to keep trading without an immediate injection of capital.

Vale SA Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman has called an end to the miner’s deleveraging programme and said excess cash should be used to repurchase shares.