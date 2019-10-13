PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp in talks to take control of shared office space company WeWork amid cash crunch.

Britain’s fintech company Revolut is seeking to raise as much as $1.5 billion in additional financing as the payments and banking start-up prepares for global expansion.

Facebook Inc’s Libra project is under further pressure as global regulators step up a scrutiny of its troubled cryptocurrency project.