PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has pulled out of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative later this month, the company said on Sunday, the latest high-profile cancellation after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The European Union is planning to allow state aid for electric battery research and will offer billions of euros of co-funding to companies willing to build giant battery factories.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday warned that a draft treaty to take Britain out of the EU was a “non-starter”, as Brexit talks reached a dramatic stand-off in Brussels. Dominic Raab returned to the UK after tense talks with Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator, raising the prospect of a complete breakdown in the Brexit process. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)