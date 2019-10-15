PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

KKR buys majority stake in UK 'altnet' Hyperoptic on.ft.com/33vwZRR

Andrea Rossi steps down as chief executive of Axa Investment Managers on.ft.com/2ILqFhl

U.S. private equity group Thoma Bravo to buy Sophos for $3.9 bln on.ft.com/2IRhBHC

Overview

KKR & Co Inc has entered the UK telecoms market, acquiring a majority stake in full-fibre “altnet” company Hyperoptic to join broadband battle against BT and Virgin Media.

Andrea Rossi is to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of French insurer Axa’s asset management arm Axa Investment Managers.

U.S. private equity group Thoma Bravo agreed on a $3.9 billion deal to buy the cyber security company Sophos Group PLC on Monday, removing another British technology stalwart from the public markets.