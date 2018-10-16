PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase sets up Brexit contingency plan on.ft.com/2QQRSRe

Pledge to end austerity incompatible with UK deficit cut on.ft.com/2QNowmK

Facebook to verify identity of UK political advertisers on.ft.com/2QSCkMJ

Overview

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said on Tuesday it is opening an office in Dublin as it looks to scale up in Europe before Britain leaves EU.

Big tax rises or much-improved economic growth would be required if Theresa May expects to end austerity by the mid-2020s, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said in its Green Budget, on Tuesday.

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would require the names of advertisers to appear next to British political campaign ads on Facebook and Instagram as it seeks to limit election manipulation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)