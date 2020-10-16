PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Remdesivir has little effect on COVID-19 mortality, WHO study says on.ft.com/3o3mh0j

Johnson ready to force Brexit crisis with no-deal ultimatum on.ft.com/2IAkZtj

Marston's to cut 2,150 jobs after UK clampdown on hospitality sector on.ft.com/2H6D6pV

Overview

Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir has no substantial effect on a patient’s chances of survival, a clinical trial by the World Health Organization has found.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might try to force Brexit trade talks to a moment of crisis on Friday, as he was “disappointed” with the outcome of a recent European Council meeting, and amid claims that Brussels is dragging its feet by insisting that future concessions must come from the British side. Pub operator Marston’s, is to cut 2,150 furloughed jobs after a swath of new government restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus caused sales to slump.