PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17

Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet business (on.ft.com/2zrBXAV)

Credit Suisse targeted for break-up by activist hedge fund (on.ft.com/2ytWR4g)

McKinsey admits to errors in South Africa scandal (on.ft.com/2kURjdU)

Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale (on.ft.com/2xLNMVp)

Airbus SE said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s C-Series passenger jet program.

Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors is launching a campaign for breaking up Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG into three parts, according to people briefed on the matter.

McKinsey said on Tuesday it was embarrassed by errors it made while working with South African utility Eskom on a 1.6 billion rand ($120 million) contract that is being investigated by parliament and police over allegations of fraud.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley put the Premier League club up for sale on Monday, signalling a possible end to his decade-long reign at St James’ Park.