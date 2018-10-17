PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Benefits claimants to receive 1.5 bln stg backpay after errors on.ft.com/2QWJUGf

May to give Brexit briefing to 150 CEOs on.ft.com/2QRSWnO

BAE set to brave controversy by attending Saudi Arabia event on.ft.com/2QW3aDS

Overview

The Department of Work and Pensions said on Wednesday that incomes of about 180,000 claimants of sickness benefits were wrongly calculated and would receive an average of 5,000 pounds ($6,547.00) in backdated payments.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has sent out invitations to 150 chief executives to brief them on the Brexit negotiations in a conference call on Friday.

British defence company BAE Systems said on Wednesday it will send senior executives to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, even as a number of CEOs from top U.S. and UK-based companies have pulled out of the event, over the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.