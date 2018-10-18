FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 18, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gatwick publishes plans to develop second runway on.ft.com/2AhHdtl

MPs call for UK petrol car sales ban by 2032 on.ft.com/2AhueI5

HS2 will cost 25 pct more than schemes abroad, says hidden report on.ft.com/2AhQWje

Overview

Britain’s Gatwick airport released a draft plan on Thursday saying it wanted to move its standby runway 12 inches (30 cm) to the north away from its main runway and use it for short-haul flights by the mid-2020s.

A group of MPs said on Friday that the government should bring forward the ban on sales on new petrol and diesel cars to 2032, to help Britain meet its climate change targets.

A study into UK’s HS2 says the rail project will cost taxpayers 25 percent more than similar schemes in other countries.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.