PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gatwick publishes plans to develop second runway on.ft.com/2AhHdtl

MPs call for UK petrol car sales ban by 2032 on.ft.com/2AhueI5

HS2 will cost 25 pct more than schemes abroad, says hidden report on.ft.com/2AhQWje

Overview

Britain’s Gatwick airport released a draft plan on Thursday saying it wanted to move its standby runway 12 inches (30 cm) to the north away from its main runway and use it for short-haul flights by the mid-2020s.

A group of MPs said on Friday that the government should bring forward the ban on sales on new petrol and diesel cars to 2032, to help Britain meet its climate change targets.

A study into UK’s HS2 says the rail project will cost taxpayers 25 percent more than similar schemes in other countries.