PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Russia’s En+ Group, the aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, has named former UK energy minister Gregory Barker as chairman ahead of its London listing next month.

Britain’s biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.

American Express Co said its chairman and chief executive Kenneth Chenault would step down early next year, ending a nearly 17-year tenure at the helm of the No. 1 U.S. card issuer by spending.

German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy’s Atlantia.