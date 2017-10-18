FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19
#Market News
October 19, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former UK climate change minister to chair Russian conglomerate (on.ft.com/2yssLP6)

BAE Systems strikes alliance with Cammell Laird to build warships (on.ft.com/2yU4yC8)

American Express chief to step down after 16 years (on.ft.com/2hP4iJB)

Hochtief makes a counterbid for Abertis (on.ft.com/2hOAJYG)

Overview

Russia’s En+ Group, the aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, has named former UK energy minister Gregory Barker as chairman ahead of its London listing next month.

Britain’s biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.

American Express Co said its chairman and chief executive Kenneth Chenault would step down early next year, ending a nearly 17-year tenure at the helm of the No. 1 U.S. card issuer by spending.

German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy’s Atlantia.

$1 = 0.8502 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
