PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 2

Headlines

Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his final Brexit offer on Wednesday to Brussels to end the Brexit deadlock, insisting in a speech to the Conservative party conference that his plan is a “reasonable compromise” and offers the last chance to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit.

- Marks and Spencer chief executive officer Steve Rowe said in investor event that a turnaround in its clothing and home business is 18 months behind schedule.

- Britain’s John Lewis Partnership will cut a third of management roles as a part of a plan that will bring together its department stores and supermarkets in an attempt to cut 100 million pounds($122.90 million) a year from its costs. ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)