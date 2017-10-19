PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 20

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Blankfein heaps pressure on May over Brexit as he praises Frankfurt (on.ft.com/2zlUPR1)

Nicky Morgan urges Treasury to appoint more women to Bank of England (on.ft.com/2gv9ZQf)

Lyft wins Alphabet backing in $1 bln funding round (on.ft.com/2zl5hZf)

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein is planning to spend a lot more time in Frankfurt, he said on Thursday, as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

British lawmaker Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee, voiced concern about a lack of gender and ethnic diversity at the top levels of the Bank of England, which currently has only two women serving across its three major policy committees.

Lyft Inc has raised $1 billion in fresh financing, the ride-services company said on Thursday, in a round led by one of Alphabet Inc’s investment funds, further complicating the convoluted world of ride-hailing alliances and dealing a blow to rival Uber Technologies Inc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)