PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson asks for Brexit extension in three letters

PwC accused of conflict over dual role at Thomas Cook

StanChart’s Bill Winters set to take pay cut

Matthieu Pigasse to leave Lazard to start own venture

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31, 2020 by sending three separate letters to the European Union.

British Members of the Parliament criticised PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP of a conflict of interest for advising executives at Thomas Cook on their pay and bonuses while it was serving as an auditor.

Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters is planning to accept a voluntary pay cut as the bank attempts to draw a line under a dispute over his pension allowance.

Financial advisory and asset management company Lazard Ltd’s head of France, Matthieu Pigasse, has resigned. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)