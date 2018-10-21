FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Fiat to sell Magneti car parts unit to KKR's Calsonic for €6bn on.ft.com/2PfxXOS

Hammond targets offshore gambling in budget tax swoop on.ft.com/2EBHQlS

Ryanair caught in row over passenger's race abuse on.ft.com/2EAQaCj

Overview

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to sell its Magneti Marelli unit to Calsonic Kansei, a rival parts maker owned by KKR for 6.2 billion euros ($7.14 billion).

Philip Hammond is set to increase the tax paid by offshore gambling companies in his budget later this month.

Ryanair was criticized for failing to remove a passenger who racially abused an elderly woman aboard a flight on Friday afternoon.

$1 = 0.8687 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis

