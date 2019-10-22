PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Endemol Shine set for sale to French entertainment group Banijay on.ft.com/35MOi2O

Boris Johnson hopes to make Brexit breakthrough on Tuesday on.ft.com/35W7bjM

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay agrees buyout deal on.ft.com/2qACa51

Overview

French entertainment group Banijay is close to buying Endemol Shine for about 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion), ending a drawn-out contest for the maker of series such as Big Brother, Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to secure a big breakthrough on Tuesday in his battle to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, as he tries to ram legislation through the House of Commons to enact his EU exit deal in just three days.

Canadian department store business Hudson’s Bay Company agreed to a buyout offer of C$1.90 billion ($1.45 billion) by a consortium of investors led by its chairman Richard Baker to take the department store chain private. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) ($1 = 1.3081 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)