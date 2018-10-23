PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC gets back into U.S. consumer lending on.ft.com/2EQCkMr

Uber chief says workplace culture needs improvement on.ft.com/2EFhnUx

Goldman Sachs strengthens its pitch for Main Street money on.ft.com/2EG2O34

Wells Fargo to pay $65m over mis-selling allegations on.ft.com/2EBM6BP

Overview

HSBC said on Monday that it is launching a digital lending platform for U.S. customers in the first half of 2019.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing firm’s workplace culture needed further improvement.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that it would merge its consumer bank Marcus with its investment management unit under the leadership of its co-heads of investment management.

Wells Fargo & Co reached a $65 million settlement with the New York attorney-general’s office. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)