PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Labour threatens to back Tory rebels on Brexit bill on.ft.com/2yGwnLf

Arqiva eyes flotation after sale talks founder on.ft.com/2yGxjiJ

Watchdog has 111 pricing queries on UK defence deals on.ft.com/2yHb8c6

Noble Group to sell Americas-focused oil business to Vitol on.ft.com/2yHbG1E

Overview

Labour will support a dozen amendments backed by rebel Conservative MPs to the government’s flagship Brexit bill if the opposition party’s own demands for changes to the legislation are rejected, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has said.

Telecom infrastructure company Arqiva is set to announce plans to go public with a projected market value of more than 4.5 billion pounds ($5.93 billion) after its shareholders opted to list rather than sell the company.

The Single Source Regulations Office, the body charged with monitoring defence contracts awarded without competition, has called for clarification on the profits being made by certain contractors after more than 100 queries on pricing went unanswered by the Ministry of Defence.

Commodities trader Noble Group Ltd agreed on Monday to sell its Americas-focused oil business to rival Vitol for about $580 million. ($1 = 0.7587 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)