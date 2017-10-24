PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK watchdog publishes review of alleged abuses by RBS unit on.ft.com/2yIs565

May awaits EU decision on post-Brexit links with UK on.ft.com/2yJNxYs

Bank of England blog indicates mounting concern over inflation on.ft.com/2yJatGU

Yorkshire Water to close Cayman Island subsidiaries on.ft.com/2yL4JyE

Overview

UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as it published a review into the bank’s alleged mistreatment of business customers after weeks of political pressure for disclosure.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in the House of Commons on Monday that she is waiting for the European Union’s decision on the future of the relationship it wants with the UK, following reports that May is trying to postpone a cabinet showdown over the shape of any post-Brexit trade deal until next year.

Inflation in the UK is likely to stay above target with a squeeze on living standards for years to come following sterling’s sharp depreciation since the Brexit vote, according to research by blog by Bank of England staff published ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting.

Yorkshire Water, one of Britain’s biggest water companies, is reviewing the Jersey registration of its holding company, and will close three subsidiary companies in the Cayman Islands, after conceding that the industry faces a crisis of public trust. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)