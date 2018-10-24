FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 12:31 AM

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 24

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MoviePass to be spun off as parent seeks to release value on.ft.com/2EIHv0R

Amex says DoJ, regulators probing cross-border payments business on.ft.com/2EPD04G

Lyft buys UK start-up Blue Vision on road to robo taxis on.ft.com/2ET75QT

Overview

Helios and Matheson Analytics said it will spin off its movie theatre subscription service MoviePass into a separate listed company.

The U.S. Department of Justice and other government authorities are investigating American Express’ cross-border payments business, the company said.

U.S. ride-hailing company, Lyft has bought UK technology start-up Blue Vision Labs to boost its efforts in developing self-driving vehicles. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)


