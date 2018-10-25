PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Facebook Inc agreed to pay $69 million in legal costs to the shareholders who sued to try to prevent the social media company’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg from creating a third class of shares.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to unify Conservative MPs on Wednesday night after giving a “heartfelt” plea for colleagues to back her Brexit plan.

The British Polling Council and the Market Research Society have been summoned to a high-level meeting with the financial watchdog after claims hedge funds profited from market sensitive exit-polling data from the 2016 Brexit referendum.