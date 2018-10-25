FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 25, 2018 / 12:12 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook agrees to pay $69m in legal costs to shareholders on.ft.com/2JeoAJR

May quells dissident Tories with 'heartfelt' plea for unity on.ft.com/2Jjcpvm

Pollsters questioned over claims of hedge funds' Brexit profits on.ft.com/2JfUcyI

Overview

Facebook Inc agreed to pay $69 million in legal costs to the shareholders who sued to try to prevent the social media company’s Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg from creating a third class of shares.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to unify Conservative MPs on Wednesday night after giving a “heartfelt” plea for colleagues to back her Brexit plan.

The British Polling Council and the Market Research Society have been summoned to a high-level meeting with the financial watchdog after claims hedge funds profited from market sensitive exit-polling data from the 2016 Brexit referendum. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.