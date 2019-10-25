PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Bus funding in England slashed by 40% in 10 years on.ft.com/2WdpbSu

Boris Johnson in fresh push for UK general election on.ft.com/2W9N3qb

FCA deserved criticism over consumer scandals, admits FCA's Bailey on.ft.com/2JkETWu

Henkel replaces chief after run of downgrades on.ft.com/2BCYrBv

Overview

England’s local authority bus funding has been cut by more than 40% in the past decade, according to research by the Campaign for Better Transport, resulting in the loss or reduction of more than 3,000 bus services nationwide.

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded defeat on his promise to take the UK out of the EU by Oct. 31 and challenged MPs to give him a general election on Dec. 12, arguing that a “broken parliament” was responsible for the Brexit deadlock.

The head of the UK’s financial regulator Andrew Bailey has acknowledged that the watchdog deserved criticism in the wake of recent personal finance scandals, but defended his conduct by pointing out that money will always be lost where risk exists.

German consumer goods company Henkel is replacing its Chief Executive Officer Hans Van Bylen with Chief Financial Officer Carsten Knobel. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)