PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

Government insists vote on final deal will come before Brexit

Lloyds not 'compelled' by government to acquire HBOS

Life assurers rake in billions from pension transfers

Overview

The UK government on Wednesday said it expected MPs to have the opportunity to vote on a final Brexit deal before UK leaves the bloc after Brexit secretary David Davis caused a stir by suggesting that may not be the case.

The former finance director of Lloyds Banking Group Plc denied on Wednesday that the bank had been compelled to rescue British rival HBOS during the financial crisis nine years ago.

Britain’s biggest life assurers have gained billions of pounds of new business as a result of contentious pensions reforms, with tens of thousands of people swapping their guaranteed retirement income for a lump sum, according to consultants Mercer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)