PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Facebook formally fined 500,000 pounds for Cambridge Analytica scandal on.ft.com/2PmPC7j

Czech billionaire buys stake in French newspaper Le Monde on.ft.com/2PryXzg

City landmark sold to Singaporeans seeking 'Brexit opportunity' on.ft.com/2PoT55b

Overview

Facebook Inc has been formally fined the maximum penalty of 500,000 pounds ($640,900) by Britain’s information regulator for failing to protect users’ personal information in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has bought about half of the shares in Le Nouveau Monde, the main shareholder of France’s daily newspaper Le Monde.

Blackstone Group has sold the former Stock Exchange Tower in the City of London to Singapore’s City Developments Ltd for 385 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7802 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)