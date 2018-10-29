PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SFO director steps back from case against Barclays on.ft.com/2Aw2vng

Terra Firma eyes buyout of office provider Spaces on.ft.com/2EMGO6w

No 'white knight' for banks in no-deal Brexit, EU regulator warns on.ft.com/2AyXSsJ

Overview

Private work done by Serious Fraud Office director Lisa Osofsky has prevented her from supervising a criminal case against bankers at Barclays Plc, and she has stepped aside from the case.

Terra Firma, the private equity group founded by Guy Hands, is one of the groups that approached IWG Plc about a potential takeover this year, also discussing the possibility of IWG spinning off just its Spaces brand.

Elke König the head of the eurozone’s Single Resolution Board has urged the banking industry to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, adding that banks should not expect any concessions in meeting regulatory standards set by the agency.