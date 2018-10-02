PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JC Penney taps Jill Soltau for top job ending months-long search for CEO

Supermarket chain Eurotorg plans Belarus' first international IPO Pimco to buy muni-bond manager Gurtin Overview U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney appointed Jill Soltau as its chief executive officer, four months after CEO Marvin Ellison's surprise exit. on.ft.com/2OtthEC

Belarusian supermarket chain Eurotorg is planning an initial public offering in London and has picked JP Morgan and Credit Suisse as global coordinators for the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1 billion. on.ft.com/2Nn6Hck

Asset manager Pimco, based in Newport Beach, California, said it had agreed to buy municipal-bond specialist Gurtin Municipal Bond Management for an undisclosed sum. on.ft.com/2Rkh03Y